The 10 youngest players to reach 100 appearances in European football history

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has become the youngest footballer in the history of European football to reach the landmark milestone of 100 professional games for club and country.

But what became of the other prodigious youngsters who raced to a century of appearances in lightning-quick time? Was it a case of too much too young with burnout around the corner, or did their talent signpost a special career ahead?

We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 youngest players to have reached 100 professional senior appearances whilst representing a club in Europe’s top 10 leagues. Credit to Transfermarkt for compiling the data.

Read the article at Planet Football.