The 100 most valuable over 30 players in the world: Messi 34th, Ronaldo 55th…

Stars from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the most valuable players in world football who are over the age of 30.

With modern advances in sports science and nutrition, it’s becoming increasingly common that top-level professionals continue to play at the highest level well into their thirties.

As per Transfermarkt figures, Harry Kane is the most valuable player over the age of 30 in world football, with a current market value of €75million.

For the full article, please click here.