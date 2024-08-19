The 11 clubs Mauricio Pochettino has faced and never beaten

Mauricio Pochettino is the new USMNT head coach. We did not think we’d be typing that sentence at the start of the year. We also weren’t expecting the news to be broken by a Fabrizio Romano regen with a knock-off catchphrase, but this is the world we live in now.

The reason this appointment comes as shock, at least to those of us based in Europe, is that, well, Poch is a really good manager and international management didn’t seem on the cards for him at this stage in his career. Especially at USMNT, who have not been great recently… Or ever, for that matter.

We truly mean no shade by that statement, it’s just that Poch took Tottenham to a Champions League Final, and PSG to a semi… He’s a pretty elite coach, and the best USMNT have had by a mile. By a hundred miles. In fact, he’s only failed to beat 11 sides he’s come up against in his managerial career. Let’s take a look at those sides.

For the full article, please click here.