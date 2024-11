Lionel Messi has provided a total of 379 assists throughout his illustrious career, but which players has he assisted the most?

Along with being one of the greatest goalscorers in football history, Messi is also one of the best playmakers that has ever played the beautiful game.

We’ve taken a closer look at Messi’s assists records and have found the 11 players that he has assisted the most throughout his career.

For the full article, please click here.