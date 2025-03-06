The 12 funniest stats from Liverpool’s crazy smash and grab win over PSG

Liverpool produced a smash-and-grab victory for the ages, beating PSG 1-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash.

Arne Slot’s Reds now take a commanding one-goal lead back to Anfield for the second leg, but to say they rode their luck at times would be the understatement of the century.

PSG dominated the entire match. Alisson was undoubtedly Liverpool’s man of the match at the Parc des Princes, having been forced into a number of world-class saves by the hosts.

