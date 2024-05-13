The 13 players with the most goal-line clearances in Premier League history

Goal-line clearances are as good as a goal. Defenders will pump their fists over winning a throw-in these days, but in The Good Old Days™ goal-line clearances were about the only defensive action you were allowed to get excited about.

We’ve taken a look at the data to see which players have made the most goal-saving clearances, dragging their team out of the deep, deep sh*t.

You know when you read these kinds of articles and they’re like you WON’T BELIEVE number 7! Nah, this ain’t like that. This list is pleasingly exactly who the f*ck you think it’s gonna be. Now let’s celebrate these spiritually Barclay’s human walls.

For the full article, please click here.