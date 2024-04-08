The 13 teenagers more valuable than Kobbie Mainoo according to Transfermarkt
Kobbie Mainoo is undoubtedly one of the top prospects in world football right now, but there are 13 teenagers with a higher market value than the Manchester United youngster according to Transfermarkt.
The 18-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough campaign with the Red Devils and he’s currently valued at £30million as per Transfermarkt.
We’ve taken a closer look at some of the top prospects from around the globe and have identified the 13 teenagers with a higher market value than Mainoo.