The 14-year-old ‘American Messi’ is Manchester-bound & we should all be terrified

It’s happened again. A 14-year-old has been labelled the [insert nationality here] Messi. More often than not, that’s a nail in the coffin of the career of an aspiring world beater. This time, though, things might be a little different…

Cavan Sullivan is on the wish list of Europe’s biggest boys. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have all been watching the teenager’s every move on a football pitch since he scored a brace for USA under-15s against England, but Manchester City have reportedly convinced the youngster to join them… in four years’ time.

Bayern and Dortmund will be particularly upset by the news, as Sullivan has a German passport as well as an American one, making bureaucracy all the easier for the German sides. So it goes.

Read the article at Planet Football.