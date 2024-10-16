The 16 English players Thomas Tuchel has managed & how they fared

Thomas Tuchel is set to be confirmed as the next permanent England manager and will lead the Three Lions into the 2026 World Cup.

One of football’s biggest jobs, the role has been vacant since Gareth Southgate stepped down after England lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain, with England under-21 manager Lee Carsley stepping up on interim basis for two international breaks, but ultimately not doing enough to make the job his.

Tuchel already has his favourites when it comes to English players, having managed Chelsea and signed a few while at Bayern Munich. We’ve taken a look at the 16 Englishmen who the German has already managed, in a bid to try and understand who his favourites might be.

For the full article, please click here.