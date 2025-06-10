The £1bn players that make a mockery of Club World Cup (and Arsenal)

FIFA loves its Club World Cup – and not just because Saudi Arabia is basically paying for it – but the list of players NOT at the tournament is pretty embarrassing.

And we’re not talking about Ronaldo but about modern, brilliant footballers whose clubs did not qualify for the Club World Cup.

It’s hardly ideal for FIFA that the champions of England, Spain and Italy will not be in the United States for this supposedly elite competition.

We used transfermarkt to put together a list of the 10 most valuable footballers in the world who will not be doing FIFA’s exhausting bidding this summer.

1) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

He’s probably THE most valuable player in the world because he is probably the most talented 17-year-old that has ever kicked a football. Only the small matter of him not winning a single trophy in 2025 prevents him from being the favourite for the Ballon d’Or. But he won’t be there because Barcelona won’t be there…with Atletico Madrid taking the other spot from La Liga courtesy of their UEFA ranking.

2) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Imagine the relief at FIFA when PSG and Inter Milan contested the Champions League final and not Arsenal and Barcelona, who both failed to qualify for this summer’s Club World Cup. Transfermarkt have Saka pegged as the sixth most valuable footballer in the world, which is not bad for a player who has won nothing but an FA Cup.

3) Pedri (Barcelona)

Another of Barcelona’s band of impossibly young, talented players, Pedri will be enjoying a much-needed rest after the Nations League final as Spain prepare for an Actual World Cup for which they are the favourites.

4) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Liverpool are on the verge of making him the most expensive player in Premier League history but neither his old club nor his new club will be at the Club World Cup. The ‘midget’ will be taking a rest instead.

5) Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Astonishingly for a £100m signing, he has absolutely kept his value. But no, he will not be at the Club World Cup.

6) Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

An astonishing bit of business from Newcastle United, who will expect to be at the next FIFA Club World Cup in 2029. The only centre-forwards ‘worth’ more are Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

7) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Perhaps surprisingly, the Argentine is pegged as the most valuable player in the Liverpool squad…at least until the Wirtz signing is completed. We guess he is a World Cup winner…if not a Club World Cup participant.

8) Raphinha (Barcelona)

Another contender for the Ballon d’Or who will be missing from the US extravaganza. We would have loved to see him celebrate a completely pointless trophy on his knees.

9) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The Gunners have a lot of very valuable players. You would have thought they might have won a Premier League title by now…

10) William Saliba (Arsenal)

See above.