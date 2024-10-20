The 20 most expensively assembled squads in world football in 2024-25: Chelsea lead…

Chelsea boast the most expensively assembled squad in world football when it comes to transfer fees, according to industry estimates.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues squad is one of just three – all from the Premier League – that have cost over €1billion to put together, as stated by football finance experts the CIES Football Observatory. That makes this Chelsea squad the most expensively assembled in football history, whether or not you include add-ons in that.

Manchester United and Manchester City are the other two clubs to have broken the €1billion mark. Arsenal and Tottenham complete an all-English top five, and Premier League clubs account for over half (13) of the top 25.

For the full article, please click here.