The £22million on wages Manchester United can save this summer
Manchester United could save themselves £22million a year in wages with the players that are out of contract at Old Trafford this summer.
With Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen on building a new squad that can take United to the next level, several big names could end up leaving the club in the summer.
We’ve taken a look through the numbers on Capology of those who could leave this summer and how much the Red Devils could potentially save on their salaries.