The 25 highest-valued international squads according to Transfermarkt

International football gets a bad rep in some quarters, but the list of highest-valued squads reveals a whole host of nations that are stacked full of talent.

England, France and Portugal all have squads that Transfermarkt value at over €1billion. Only four clubs (Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG) can match that total, mocking those who see international football as low quality.

While it’s no surprise to see the likes of Brazil, Argentina and Spain in the top 10, there are some surprises further down the list.

Norway, boosted by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, sit in 11th place despite not qualifying for a major international tournament since Euro 2000.

