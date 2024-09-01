The 3 players in football history to have scored more goals than Messi & Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered by many to be the two greatest goalscorers in football history. The numbers certainly bear that out, having scored 899 and 838 goals respectively.

In fact, according to The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), an organisation that chronicles the history and records of association football, Ronaldo and Messi are the top two goalscorers in the history of football. However, there’s some debate over the matter.

A separate football historical body, the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF), places Ronaldo at fourth and fifth respectively in football’s all-time scoring charts. Using their methodology, we’ve taken a closer look at the three players deemed to have scored more than the two modern-day icons.

