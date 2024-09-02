The 3 players who have scored more goals under Pep Guardiola than Erling Haaland
In just over two seasons of playing under Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland has managed to score a whopping 97 goals in just 102 matches.
Since making the move to Manchester City, the Norwegian robot is averaging a goal every 84.9 minutes and he’s started the 2024-25 season with a bang, scoring seven goals in his first three matches.
During Guardiola’s illustrious managerial career, only three players have managed to score more goals under him than Haaland has.