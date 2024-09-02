The 3 players who have scored more goals under Pep Guardiola than Erling Haaland

In just over two seasons of playing under Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland has managed to score a whopping 97 goals in just 102 matches.

Since making the move to Manchester City, the Norwegian robot is averaging a goal every 84.9 minutes and he’s started the 2024-25 season with a bang, scoring seven goals in his first three matches.

During Guardiola’s illustrious managerial career, only three players have managed to score more goals under him than Haaland has.

For the full article, please click here.