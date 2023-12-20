The 34 Premier League players one booking away from a Boxing Day suspension

Christmas is around the corner which means an unhealthy amount of meats, beers, chocolates and Premier League football – all at the same time.

Football seasons are becoming increasingly crammed with the powers that be seemingly desperate to squeeze every last ounce of profit out of their hot commodities, resulting in a never-ending fixture schedule with games seemingly every night at this point.

The Premier League has always had a famously busy Christmas period, though, and it’s actually one of the few things that remain incredibly enjoyable about the division.

For the full article, please click here.