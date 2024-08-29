The 39 male players with a higher EA FC 25 rating than Cristiano Ronaldo

Father time comes for us all and no matter how many black box dyes Cristiano Ronaldo drenches his scalp in, that won’t mask his declining EA FC 25 rating.

Reports have already informed us of the rating of Ronaldo’s greatest foe Lionel Messi, as well as the ratings of the best players in the game both male and female.

They also tell us that Ronaldo – a five-time Ballon d’Or winner now playing his football in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr – will be rated a lowly 86 overall; his lowest rating in the game series since FIFA 04 when he was a 77-rated Manchester United player.

