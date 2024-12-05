The 4 Arsenal players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

A changing of the guard could be due at Arsenal come the end of the 2024-25 season with four first-team players set to be out of contract.

The Gunners have done a tremendous job of replenishing and rebuilding a squad that was once overpaid and underachieving, but is now one of the most consistent sides in Europe under Mikel Arteta.

For all their success in challenging Manchester City, though, they don’t have a Premier League to show for it. With the following four out of contract next summer, another rebuild could be on the horizon.

For the full article, please click here.