The 4 Liverpool players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

Two Liverpool legends could be leaving the club next summer.

Liverpool are currently riding high under Arne Slot – but face a ticking time bomb as the contracts of some of their most valuable players are nearing their expiry.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and look on course for their first league title since 2020, but will they be able to keep the side together in the future?

We’ve picked out the four players who will see their current contract with Liverpool expire at the end of the current season.

Read the full article here.