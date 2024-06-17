The 4 players at Copa America 2024 born after Lionel Messi made his Argentina debut

According to FIFA, there are 128,694 male professional footballers in the world. FIFA recognises 211 nations that have a national football team.

If we say that each national team has an average 25-man squad, this means that international footballers make up just 0.04% of male professional footballers.

That doesn’t take into account that plenty of lesser-decorated footballing nations have national teams full of amateurs or semi-pros. The point is that the vast majority of footballers would be absolutely thrilled to make it to their national team and represent their nation.

