Kylian Mbappe is the fifth most valuable player in the world according to Transfermarkt, but who does the top spot belong to?

The Frenchman is supposedly worth £134million which is slightly more than the likes of Bukayo Saka, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, here are the four players who are worth more than Mbappe in 2025.

Read the article at Planet Football.