The 5 Liverpool players who currently don’t qualify for a Premier League medal

Liverpool have claimed the Premier League title, although not all of their players currently qualify for a medal due to their lack of appearances.

According to the official Premier League website, players must make at least five league appearances to be guaranteed a winners’ medal.

In total, the club are given 40 medals that they can distribute among players, coaching staff and other employees at the club.

Players can still receive a medal, even if they don’t meet the threshold of appearances, although it is then at the discretion of the club as to who receives one.

For the full article, please click here.