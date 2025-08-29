The 5 managers Dan Ashworth wanted Man Utd to appoint over Ruben Amorim

Manchester United‘s faith in Ruben Amorim was the right man to succeed Erik ten Hag was reportedly a big reason behind the departure of former sporting director Dan Ashworth, who favoured other candidates.

Ashworth is thought to have had major reservations over Amorim’s suitability to the big job at Old Trafford, given his dogmatic insistence on the 3-4-3 formation and question marks over how United’s squad could adapt.

After a long period of gardening leave, Ashworth lasted just five months at Manchester United after failing to see eye-to-eye with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

