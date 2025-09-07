The 51 male players with a higher EA FC 26 rating than Cristiano Ronaldo

The new edition of EA FC is almost out and, with another 12 months passed, Cristiano Ronaldo has slipped further down the pecking order in terms of his rating.

The Portuguese superstar has topped FIFA’s ranking on six occasions throughout his career, a tally that could have been significantly higher had a certain Argentine not existed.

However, with him now in his 40s, he is understandably falling down the list of the world’s best players.

For the full article, please click here.