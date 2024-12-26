The 6 managers we can’t believe have a 100% record against Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in world football because of his history of success – but even the best managers have a kryptonite.

Even with Manchester City’s massive autumnal slump in 2024-25, getting a win over Guardiola is still an immensely difficult task for most coaches and is always the story of the day when somebody does manage it.

There are currently just six managers in world football who can boast an extremely rare 100% record over Guardiola. Read on to find out who’s in the exclusive club.

For the full article, please click here.