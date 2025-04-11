The 6 players in Europe who will earn more than Mohamed Salah after his new deal

Mohamed Salah is reportedly on the cusp of signing a new two-year deal with Liverpool – but how much will he earn in wages, and how will that compare to European football’s biggest superstars?

Exact figures are yet to be established, but The Times’ Paul Joyce – a very reputable source – has claimed “taking a pay cut has not been on the agenda” with Salah’s representatives.

That indicates that the 32-year-old will at least be retaining his current £350,000-a-week salary, while Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud has claimed his wages could rise to £400,000.

