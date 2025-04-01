The 6 players Van Basten considers in the GOAT debate alongside Lionel Messi

Throughout football history, few have had the same impact on the game as Marco Van Basten who changed the game on and off the pitch across his career.

While he was a three-time Ballon d’Or winner and a European Championships winner, he was forced to retire at age 28. His records and achievements still read as good as anyone with his type of legacy but it was certainly a premature end for one of the true greats.

Since retiring, he has spent his time largely commenting on the modern game and his opinion certainly carries weight given all he achieved. If anyone knows what true footballing greatness looks like, it’s Van Basten.

