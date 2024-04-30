The 6 quickest managers to reach 100 Premier League wins: Arteta, Klopp, Guardiola…

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has become the latest manager to reach 100 wins in the Premier League, but how quickly did he reach that landmark compared to other managers?

Given the short lifespan that most coaches are subject to these days, reaching a century of wins is certainly nothing to be sniffed at in the modern game.

We’ve taken a closer look at the six Premier League managers who have been the fastest to reach 100 wins.

For the full article, please click here.