The 6 wonderkids with a greater potential than Kobbie Mainoo according to GOAL

GOAL have released their annual NXGN list of the 50 best teenage talents in the world and Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo managed to secure the seventh spot.

The last few months will have been a whirlwind for the United youngster as he’s established himself as part of Erik ten Hag’s side while also earning his first England call-up.

There’s no doubt that he ranks as one of the top teenage prospects in the world, but GOAL have suggested that there are six youngsters with a greater potential than the 18-year-old.

