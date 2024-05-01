The 7 Champions League semi-finalists Stoke City had in their 2015-16 squad

Stoke City were a more than decent side in the mid-noughties, packed full of talent. The 2015-16 season was their third successive ninth-place finish and that year Mark Hughes’ squad featured no fewer than seven players who have featured in a Champions League semi-final.

As pointed out by the always-brilliant @RichJolly on Twitter, that Potters squad featured individuals who played in the Champions League semi-finals in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2019 & 2024.

This got us delving through the squad list archives to reminisce about Stoke side, looking up which players exactly featured in those semi-finals.

