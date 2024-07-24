The 7 clubs Lionel Messi has faced and never scored or assisted against

Over the past 21 years, Lionel Messi has played a lot of football matches, made a lot of assists, and scored a lot of goals. In fact, there are literally only seven clubs that Messi has faced and not either scored against or provided an assist against.

That’s absolutely wild, frankly. It’s an extremely exclusive club of clubs, and one that should be given its flowers, we think.

We’ve identified those seven clubs in the list below. Note this is specific to Messi’s senior career. Barcelona B and youth level matches don’t count, otherwise there would be an extra ten or eleven clubs to add to the list. Just before you hit us with the ‘well, actually, I think you’ll find…’

