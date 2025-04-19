The 7 clubs Lionel Messi has failed to score against in MLS so far

Lionel Messi has absolutely dominated the MLS since joining from Paris Saint-Germain because, well, he’s Messi but he hasn’t netted against everyone just yet.

The most decorated player in history has added to his insatiable trophy haul since arriving in America, picking up the Supporters’ Shield and the Leagues Cup.

This level is clearly too easy for him, and he could still be a leading contender in Europe’s top five leagues if he wanted, given he has 42 goals and 20 assists in 49 games.

