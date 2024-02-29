The 7 managers that finished ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson in the Premier League

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly one of the greatest managers of all time, but even the very best are knocked down and tasked with getting back up every now and again.

After a slow start at Manchester United, his side hit the ground running following the introduction of the Premier League, winning the inaugural title in 1992-93 and capturing a further 12 before his 2013 retirement.

Only seven managers have ever managed to finish above the legendary Scot, which is an achievement in itself. We’ve recalled them below.

Read the article at Planet Football.