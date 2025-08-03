The 7 Son Heung-min alternatives Tottenham considered in 2015 & how they’ve fared

Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, Son Heung-min has written himself into Tottenham folklore, but they did have some alternative targets in mind at the time.

The South Korea international is set to depart Spurs after a decade of service, waving goodbye after captaining them to the Europa League trophy last season. He’s notched an exceptional tally of 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 appearances for the club.

We’ve taken a look back at Spurs in the 2015 summer transfer window and have picked out seven players they targeted before getting a deal over the line for the South Korea international.

For the full article, please click here.