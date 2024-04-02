The 7 teams that were top at this stage of the season & let it slip ft. Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea…

Liverpool are top of the Premier League with just nine games remaining – which is a good omen for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, because the team at the summit at this stage has gone on to win the title in 17 of the last 20 seasons.

In fact, in the Premier League era, only once before have Liverpool been top of the Premier League at this exact stage – and that was when they went on to win the title at a canter back in 2019-20.

Inspired by the excellent work of Andrew Beasley (@BassTurnedToRed) on Twitter, we’ve taken a closer look at the few teams in the modern era that had their destiny in their hands with nine games remaining and didn’t go on to make it over the line.

Read the article at Planet Football.