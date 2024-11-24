The 8 academy kids Man Utd let go in the summer – & how they’re faring elsewhere

Not every academy talent can make it at Manchester United, with as many as eight leaving the club this summer.

The club finished an otherwise dismal season on a high by lifting the FA Cup, but it was clear that a clearout was needed and several youth talents were included in that, leaving in an attempt to kickstart their own careers.

We’ve checked in on the eight who left the club and taken a look at how they’ve fared since.

Read the article at Planet Football.