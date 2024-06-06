The 8 biggest ballers with release clauses in their contract this summer: Sesko, Olise…
Some of football’s biggest and brightest shining stars might be a more attainable buy than you think this summer, thanks to release clauses.
It’s a dying art, is the release clause. Add-ons this, agent fees that, transfer sagas have become mind-numbingly boring in recent years and all too predictable.
The release clause, however, adds an extra layer of spice to any transfer window. Just when a club thinks they’re heading in the right direction, they lose their best player and there’s nothing they can do to stop the surprise deal.