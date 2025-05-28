The 8 highest paid teenagers in world football: Lamine Yamal first after bumper Barca deal…

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has gone straight into the highest-paid teenagers in world football, according to industry estimates, after signing his new contract.

Yamal is widely regarded as the most exciting young footballer on the planet and his new deal at Barca has seen his wage packet finally match his ability.

With all estimates via Capology, here are the eight top-paid teenagers in world football right now, featuring their estimated weekly wages.

For the full article, please click here.