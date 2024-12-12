The 8 Newcastle players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

Liverpool aren’t the only club sweating over the futures of some of their most important players – Newcastle United have no fewer than eight players out of contract at the end of season, including some of Eddie Howe’s favourites.

The Magpies’ post-takeover rebuild could soon hit another phase, with a number of experienced, long-serving players approaching the end of their current deals.

Here are the eight players who are into the final years of their contracts at St. James’ Park.

Read the article at Planet Football.