The 8 players in football history with the most goals after turning 30: Messi, Ronaldo…
Former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid stars are among the eight players in football history with the most goals after turning 30.
While most footballers start to wind down by the time they reach 30, others manage to prolong their careers for another 10 or so years.
Using figures gathered by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics, here are the eight players with the most goals after turning 30.