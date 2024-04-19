The absolutely obscene Real Madrid XI that Xabi Alonso could inherit in 2025

Real Madrid have quietly been gathering the infinity stones and are suddenly on the cusp of another Galactico era that could define a generation.

While never being afraid to spend money, Los Blancos have been somewhat more frugal than usual in the last few years, allowing young talent they’d invested in years prior to flourish and take the reigns with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and others all being phased out.

Suddenly, though, they look reborn, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo unlocking world-class levels, Jude Bellingham signing for a mammoth fee and the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and others all stepping up too.

Being frugal for a few years around one or two big signings has paid dividends and it means that Xabi Alonso could be walking into an absolute superteam should he replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2025 like many believe he will, after agreeing to one more season with Bayer Leverkusen.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a realistic Real XI that we might expect to see under Alonso in a year’s time, and it’s frightening.

