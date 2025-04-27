The absolutely wild Premier League table when you exclude the bottom three’s results

Manchester United have taken the fewest points of any team in the Premier League when you exclude results against this season’s long cut adrift relegated trio of clubs.

For the second season running, all three of the newly-promoted clubs have gone straight back down to the Championship – which highlights the issue of a growing chasm between the top two tiers of English football.

Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth were all promoted together back in 2021-22 and they’ve all done well to consolidate their places in the top flight in the three seasons since.

