The all-time English league table: Liverpool top, Glossop North End bottom

More than 60 clubs have played in the English top flight since 1888 – but which of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United come out on top?

You might be surprised to learn that Liverpool are top, with 7332 points, while Tottenham are the lowest of the big six, in eighth, with 5406.

The rest of the big six clubs are as follows: Arsenal second on 7148 points, United fifth with 6733, City sixth with 5740 and Chelsea seventh, on 5417. Filling the gaps, very rarely relegated Everton are third, with 6917 points, and Aston Villa are in fifth, on 6227.

