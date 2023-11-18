The Arsenal prodigy who scored TEN goals against Liverpool – & plays like Thierry Henry

Nobody scores 10 goals in a single football match unless you’re playing FIFA on easy mode or Cristiano Ronaldo against the West Didsbury & Chorlton U12s. Not until now anyway.

Born in November 2007 – the steady encroach into the 2000s of young footballers remains incredibly humbling – Chido Obi-Martin made headlines earlier in the season when called into first-team training at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta – and received public praise by Ian Wright.

“It’s Chido Obi-Martin, he’s 15, honestly he’s like 6 foot 2, he looks really quick,” Gunners legend Wright said on his podcast ‘Wrighty’s House’ after his appearance in a UEFA Youth League match against Sevilla.

