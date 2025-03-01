The Arsenal wonderkid’s masterclass that’ll have fans declaring ‘I was there’ for years to come

Arsenal’s Under-18s exited the FA Youth Cup last night after a hard-fought 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

But this is youth football. The result will quickly be forgotten.

What will live long in the memory was the performance of 15-year-old Gunners wonderkid Max Dowman, who produced a masterclass performance that’ll have the 5000 or so spectators at The Emirates declaring ‘I was there’ for years to come.

