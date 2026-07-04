The Azteca is nothing like what it was

England’s reward for reaching the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup is a meeting with Mexico in surroundings unlike any other in football.

There are grander stadiums and more technologically advanced ones, but few sporting arenas carry the weight of history quite like the Estadio Azteca, known as Mexico City Stadium throughout the tournament under FIFA’s commercial naming rules.

It was here that Pelé crowned Brazil’s greatest team in 1970. It was here, 16 years later, that Diego Maradona produced both the “Hand of God” and the “Goal of the Century” within six unforgettable minutes against England before lifting the World Cup a week later.

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Now, six decades after it first opened its gates, the Azteca has entered another chapter, becoming the first stadium ever to stage matches at three separate men’s World Cups. It remains one of football’s great cathedrals, but it is no longer simply a monument to the past.

When construction finished in 1966, the Azteca was conceived on a scale few stadiums could match. Built into volcanic rock in the south of Mexico City, its sweeping concrete bowl initially accommodated well over 100,000 spectators.

Time, changing safety regulations and the expectations of modern audiences gradually reduced that capacity, but the stadium’s aura endured. Its distinctive silhouette became synonymous with football’s biggest occasions, while generations of supporters came to regard the “Coloso de Santa Úrsula” as an essential stop on the sport’s map.

Preparing the stadium for the 2026 World Cup demanded a delicate balancing act. FIFA required venues to meet modern standards for broadcasting, accessibility, sustainability and spectator comfort, yet there was little appetite to erase the character that made the Azteca unique. Rather than replacing a landmark, the project became one of careful reinvention. The reinforced concrete structure remains largely untouched, preserving the familiar exterior while almost everything beneath the surface has been reconsidered.

Supporters returning after the redevelopment encounter a stadium that feels unmistakably familiar yet functions very differently. A new metal-and-glass ring roof shelters much of the seating bowl without altering the iconic profile, while upgraded seating, improved sightlines and enhanced accessibility reflect the expectations of a modern World Cup.

Behind the scenes, broadcasters benefit from expanded production facilities, spectators have access to vastly improved connectivity through extensive Wi-Fi infrastructure, and a new smart building management system continuously monitors the stadium’s operations.

The most significant changes, however, are the ones many supporters will barely notice.

For the 2026 tournament, FIFA required every host stadium to obtain environmental certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) programme, with at least Silver status needed to stage matches. For a venue approaching its 60th birthday, achieving that standard represented a far greater challenge than it did for newer stadiums in Monterrey or Guadalajara, which had been designed with sustainability in mind from the outset.

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Because the Azteca’s historic structure could not be fundamentally altered, much of the work focused on how the stadium operates rather than how it looks. Water consumption was dramatically reduced by replacing older high-volume toilets with modern low-flow fixtures, while new systems monitor energy and water use throughout the building in real time.

Waste management was overhauled through stricter recycling and composting programmes, alongside the introduction of compostable food and drink containers supplied by approved vendors. Air quality within offices, control rooms and operational areas also became part of the certification process, reflecting LEED’s emphasis on the entire working environment rather than simply the matchday experience.

Those efforts earned the stadium LEED Platinum certification for operations and maintenance, the highest level available. That achievement is especially notable given the age of the building.

While purpose-built modern venues often incorporate sustainability into their original design, the Azteca demonstrates that existing infrastructure can also be adapted to meet demanding environmental standards without sacrificing its architectural identity. Which all stands to demonstrate how existing stadiums can be upgraded to meet modern environmental standards without requiring wholesale reconstruction.

There are limits to what even the greenest stadium can accomplish. Natural grass remains mandatory for World Cup matches, requiring significant irrigation in a city where water scarcity is an ongoing concern. Critics also point out that no amount of efficient plumbing or improved waste management can offset the emissions generated by an expanded 48-team tournament spread across three countries. Those are valid criticisms, and they extend well beyond the walls of any individual venue.

Yet the Azteca offers a reminder that sustainability is not always about replacing the old with the new. Sometimes it means recognising the value already embedded in a place, preserving it and quietly making it fit for another generation.

When England walk onto the pitch against Mexico, they will do so in a stadium that has witnessed some of football’s defining moments. It has changed enormously since Pelé first lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy beneath its towering stands.

But perhaps its greatest achievement is that, despite all the modernisation, it still feels unmistakably like the Azteca.

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