The best deals in the Nike Black Friday sale – bag up to 37% off
The Nike Black Friday sale has arrived and it is good news for football players at any level.
The sports brand has cut the price of football cleats, goalkeeper gloves, Nike balls, training gear and more. If you are interested in cheap Nike kits you can see the best of the Nike kit deals here.
Otherwise read on to find the pick of the Nike Black Friday sale and the discount code that will bag you up to 37% off items in the sale.
Nike football cleats Black Friday sale
Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time and he wears Nike Mercurial Superfly cleats when he turns out for Saudi side Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team.
The shocking yellow of the Mercurial range is instantly recognisable across the world and is worn by a staggering selection of the world’s best players. They are worn by Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Sam Kerr.
The Superfly 10 are some of the coolest cleats ever produced. Designed for quick players who want the maximum speed from the performance, they come with an ‘Air Zoom’ unit to help propel players to greater speeds.
The Superfly 10 are not reduced but you can get the previous edition, and equally impressive, Superfly 9 for a knock down price in the Black Friday sale. You can also get over a third off Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite boots in one of the biggest discounts of the Black Friday sale using the code BFRIDAY at checkout.
Nike football deals
Nike has supplied the English Premier League balls for over two decades now. From the days of the iconic striped T90 balls to the modern Premier League ball, the brand has supplied the world’s best league for years.
You can get up to 12% off all Nike balls in the Nike Black Friday sale. You can get the same deal on the beautiful yellow version used across the league in the winter months.
The offer also applies to the Nike Academy balls, which are available to US shoppers here.
Nike goalkeeper glove deals
Nike goalkeeper gloves have been used by some of the top goalkeepers in the world. Alisson Becker wore the gloves in Liverpool’s title-winning season and this year Chelsea’s Roberto Sanchez has also donned Nike goalkeeper gloves in the Premier League.
The Nike Vapor and Nike 3 are the range-topping pro options and they are reduced in the Nike Black Friday sale, down 19% on the original $92 and $72 price respectively. You can also pick up a pair of affordable Nike 3 goalkeeper gloves for just $25 in the sale.
Nike training gear sales
It is not just match day kit on sale during the Nike Black Friday sales. Training kits with both club branding and generic tracksuit tops, trousers and t-shirts including Nike’s excellent Dri-Fit range are all reduced using the code BFRIDAY.
It also includes 15% off reissued 1999 USMNT and USWNT shirts and tracksuits in the Nike retro range, as well as clubs shirts for San Diego Waves and other soccer teams.
You can shop the full Nike Black Friday sale here.