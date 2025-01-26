The bonkers Premier League table since Tottenham beat Man City 4-0

Since beating Manchester City back in November, Tottenham have only won one of their last 11 Premier League matches and have slipped to 15th in the table.

During their last 11 league matches, Spurs have averaged a mere 0.45 points per game which if averaged over an entire season would be worth just 17 points.

While injuries have crippled Ange Postecoglou’s side in recent months, a number of their fit senior players have also dramatically dropped off.

