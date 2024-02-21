The Championship table of 2024 so far: Leeds absolutely smashing it…

Leeds United have picked up seven more points than any other side in the Championship since the turn of the year.

Daniel Farke’s side have been almost flawless in 2024 so far. They’ve won all eight of their Championship outings and have progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup, in which they face Chelsea.

The club have kept seven clean sheets in eight Championship matches, conceding just one goal – seven fewer than the next-best defence over the same period. They’ve also scored the most goals of 2024 so far, notching 19 in total after putting three or more past Swansea, Rotherham, Cardiff and Birmingham.

It’s quite the turnaround for a side that ended 2023 on a miserable note, suffering back-to-back defeats to Preston and West Brom after Christmas – a result that left them 17 points behind runaway leaders Leicester and nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

For the full article, please click here.