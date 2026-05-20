The easiest way to watch the Europa League final after free option cancelled

How many of the 36 Europa League clubs can you name?

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The Europa League final will be behind a paywall for the first time after TNT Sports confirmed it would not be offering a free live stream.

Usually the streaming service offers the Europa and Champions League finals free as part of a gesture to fans but this year Aston Villa and Freiburg supporters will have to subscribe to the channel to watch the game in the UK.

The good news for fans is they do not have to take out a full TNT subscription to watch the final on Wednesday 20 May.

Anybody with an Amazon Prime account can add TNT Sports as an add-on to their account for a one-off payment. The add-on gives a month of access to TNT Sports, which will cover the Europa League, Conference League and Champions League finals for a one-off payment.

Those without an Amazon Prime subscription can get a free trial here and add TNT Sports to the account.

The Europa League final pits Aston Villa against German side Freiburg in Istanbul. It will be a chance for Villa to win their first European silverware since the famous European Cup win in 1982.

Manager Unai Emery is something of a Europa League specialist having won the tournament an incredible four times in the past. Victory in the tournament will guarantee Villa a Champions League berth next season.

However, Freiburg are fresh off an impressive 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig and Julian Schuster has built an entertaining side led by top goalscorer Vincenzo Grifo. Freiburg have never appeared in the final of the tournament and will be playing for a first Europa League title.

Villa will be without Boubacar Kamara for the final and will be waiting on the fitness of fellow midfielder Amadou Onana. It may mean Youri Tielemans is paired with Victor Lindelof if Onana is not deemed to be fit.

Freiburg are without Japanese international Yuito Suzuki but will be able to call upon the talents of 20-year-old midfielder Johan Manzambi, who has been a standout for the German side this season.

Coverage of the final will begin on TNT Sports here at 6pm with two hours of matchday build up from Turkey. Kick off is at 8pm UK time.